Lawyers condemn attacks in Mastung, Bannu

LAHORE: The lawyer community of the country on Saturday condemned the suicide attacks in Bannu and Mastung, which claimed 132 lives and left hundreds of people badly injured.

The Pakistan Bar Council, the lawyers’ top regulatory body, Punjab Bar Council and Lahore Bar Association in their separate statements strongly condemned the terrorists’ attacks.

The Pakistan Bar Council announced July 14 and 15 mourning days to condemn the incidents of suicide attacks in Bannu and Mastung. Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Kamran Murtaza, Executive Committee Chairman Shabbir Shar condemned the terrorist attacks on the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, a JUI leader, in Bannu , causing deaths of four people and injuries to many others, and during a corner meeting of Balochistan Awami Party at Mastung, causing deaths of more than 132 innocent people, including Siraj Raisani, leader of the party and contestant for a provincial assembly seat.

Lashing out the caretaker federal government and provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for their failure to maintain law and order situation in the provinces in particular and in the country in general, they demanded of the governments to arrest the culprits immediately and award them exemplary punishment.

Expressing solidarity and sympathies with the bereaved families, on behalf of the legal fraternity, they demanded the government give substantial monetary compensation to the bereaved families of martyrs and of the injured.

They also demanded of the government to take immediate steps to improve the law and order situation, especially during general elections, throughout the country.

Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Jam Muhammad Younas and Executive Committee Chairperson Bushra Qamar expressed concern over the attacks in Bannu and Mastung.

They said the terrorism wave was threatening the country’s security and stability.

The lawyer leaders demanded of the government to take steps to ensure security and peace in the country.

They also demanded the interim governments to improve their performance to minimise the panic among the public.

The Lahore Bar Association also protested against the terrorist attacks and demanded the government take steps to combat the threat of terrorism.

They also criticised the police failure in maintaining the law and order.