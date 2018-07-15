Pleas against rejection of nominations dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday dismissed petitions against rejection of the nomination papers by returning officers on the ground of having proposers and seconders from outside their respective constituencies.

A full bench headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh announced the verdict which was reserved on Thursday on multiple identical petitions on a point whether a voter could become proposer or seconder to a candidate from other constituency.

A number of candidates had moved the petitions against rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers, calling the decision illegal and unlawful.

They had also pleaded the court to order the Election Commission of Pakistan to allow them to file fresh nomination papers to contest elections.