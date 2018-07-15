First Haj flight departs for Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: The Haj flight operation has started as first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Haj flight PK 7003 carrying 327 intending pilgrims departed for Madina Munawwara from the Islamabad International Airport here on Saturday. The Haj operation will continue till August 15, 2018.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will operate 200 flights to Jeddah and Madina transporting over 55000 pilgrims to fulfil the religious obligation. This year 179,210 Pakistanis would perform Hajj. This includes 119,473 under government Hajj scheme while 59,737 would perform through private operators.

The flight operation will continue from Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Sukkhur but flights will depart at different timings. On the first and second day of the operation, a total of 1,550 pilgrims will depart from major cities of the country.

The pilgrims were seen off by additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Captain (retd) Aftab Ahmed, Deputy Head of Mission, Saudi Embassy Habibullah Bukhari.

Congratulating the intending pilgrims Captain Aftab said the ministry has provided maximum facilities to intending pilgrims. He has urged the pilgrims to comply with the directions of ‘Mauvineen e Hujaj’ and Saudi authorities during their stay to make their Haj hassle free.

The pilgrims must play their role in further enhancing country’s prestige and dignity.

A help line has already been activated both in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to register and resolve complaints of the intending Hujaj, he said. The Hujaj were happy at the time of taking off showed great satisfaction on the arrangements.

But, relatives of Hujaj faced difficulties due to non-availability of proper transports around newly established Islamabad International Airport.