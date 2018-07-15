Sun July 15, 2018
Sports

July 15, 2018

Judoka Qaiser bags bronze in Cadets Asian Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging judoka Qaiser Khan Afridi won bronze medal when he beat Iran’s Shojaei Bakhtiyari Abolfazl in the bronzemedal fight of the Cadets Asian Cup 2018 in Hong Kong on Saturday. Qaiser was earlier given repechage fight for the bronze medal when he lost to World No8 Veg Zsombor of Hungary in the -90kg semi-finals by half point. Earlier, Qaiser took a solid start when he beat Malaysian judoka Tan Tze Ning. In the quarter-finals, Qaiser defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Sheng-Kai, who isWorld No13. The PJF secretary Mansoor Ahmad said that it will improve Qaiser’s world ranking and will enhance his chances of qualifying for the Youth Olympics to be held thiswinter in Argentina. Qaiser will fly out of Hong Kong on Sunday (today) for Macau to undergo a few days training before featuring in the Macau Cadets Asian Cup to be held on July 29.

