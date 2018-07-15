Holder shines as WI dominate BD

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jason Holder led the rout of Bangladesh with a five-wicket haul as the West Indies took control of the second Test at close on second day at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday.

Having fought back well at the start of the day to limit the home side’s first innings to 354, the tourists were bundled out for 149 off less than 47 overs with West Indies captain Holder claiming five for 44.

With the option of enforcing the follow-on available to him, Holder chose to bat a second time and although Kraigg Brathwaite fell to Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan in the final over of an eventful day, the West Indies will start day three at 19 for one in their second innings, a commanding lead of 224 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Only Tamim Iqbal, who topscored with 47, offered any meaningful resistance for the visitors in an abject batting display.

The hosts are now poised to complete an emphatic series win after scoring a crushing victory by an innings and 219 runs in less than three days in the opening Test in Antigua last week.

Tamim’s was the fifth wicket to fall in the innings, giving debutant all-rounder Keemo Paul his first Test wicket when he bowled the experienced left-hander.

Paul immediately followed up with the wicket of Nurul Hasan.

Shannon Gabriel initiated the Bangladesh collapse when he disposed of Tamim’s opening partner, Liton Das, and Mominul Haque in quick succession shortly after lunch.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

West Indies 1st innings 354 all out (Brathwaite 110, Hetmyer 86; Mehidy 5-93)

Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal b Paul 47

Liton Das lbw Gabriel 12

Mominul Haque c Hope b Gabriel 0

*Shakib Al Hasan b Holder 32

Mahmudullah lbw Holder 0

Musfiqur Rahim c Hope b Holder 24

†Nurul Hasan lbw Paul 0

Mehidy Hasan lbw Cummins 3

Taijul Islam b Holder 18

Kamrul Islam not out 0

Abu Jayed b Holder 0

Extras (lb 5, nb 8) 13

Total (all out, 46.1 overs) 149

Fall: 1-20, 2-20, 3-79, 4-79, 5-117, 6-117, 7-128, 8-135, 9-149, 10-149

Bowling: Gabriel 10-3-19-2; Paul 9-2-25-2 (3 nb); Cummins 9-1-34-1 (4 nb); Holder 10.1-1-44-5 (1 nb); Chase 8-0-22-0

West Indies 2nd innings

K Brathwaite b Shakib 8

D Smith not out 8

K Paul not out 0

Extras (nb 2, w 1) 3

Total (1 wicket, 9 overs) 19

Fall: 1-19

Yet to bat: K Powell, S Hope, S Hetmyer, R Chase, †S Dowrich, *J Holder, M Cummins, S Gabriel

Bowling: Jayed 4-1-8-0 (1 nb, 1 w); Mehidy 2-1-8-0; Islam 2-0-3-0 (1 nb); Shakib 1-1-0-1

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) and Sundaram Ravi (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)