Pensioners’ plight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The retired employees of the State Bank of Pakistan have been demanding an increase in their pension for many years now. While retired employees of other government organisations receive a yearly increase of 10 percent, SBP retired employees are only allowed a maximum increase of Rs2,000.
The SBP authorities must pay attention to the plight of the pensioners. The pension of the retired employees should be increased by a decent amount.
Muhammad Akram Qureshi ( Karachi )
The retired employees of the State Bank of Pakistan have been demanding an increase in their pension for many years now. While retired employees of other government organisations receive a yearly increase of 10 percent, SBP retired employees are only allowed a maximum increase of Rs2,000.
The SBP authorities must pay attention to the plight of the pensioners. The pension of the retired employees should be increased by a decent amount.
Muhammad Akram Qureshi ( Karachi )
Comments