Pensioners’ plight

The retired employees of the State Bank of Pakistan have been demanding an increase in their pension for many years now. While retired employees of other government organisations receive a yearly increase of 10 percent, SBP retired employees are only allowed a maximum increase of Rs2,000.

The SBP authorities must pay attention to the plight of the pensioners. The pension of the retired employees should be increased by a decent amount.

Muhammad Akram Qureshi ( Karachi )