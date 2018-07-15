Food outlets

Food outlets that are opened in residential areas have started setting up tables and chairs along the road. This disturbs the smooth flow of vehicular traffic. Many people who visit these food outlets to have a quality time with their families park their cars right in the middle of the road.

Wide roads are being encroached upon and the authorities concerned are not taking any action in this regard. Commercial activities shouldn’t be allowed in residential areas.

Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )