Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Food outlets

Food outlets that are opened in residential areas have started setting up tables and chairs along the road. This disturbs the smooth flow of vehicular traffic. Many people who visit these food outlets to have a quality time with their families park their cars right in the middle of the road.

Wide roads are being encroached upon and the authorities concerned are not taking any action in this regard. Commercial activities shouldn’t be allowed in residential areas.

Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar