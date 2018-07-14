Wife’s refusal to go home: Man digs out graves of in-laws

MANSEHRA: A man here on Friday dug out half a century old graves of his in-laws and took away the remains after his wife refused to go home with him from her father’s residence in Sunblalkot area in Oghi tehsil.

The wife of one Jannat Shah had gone to her father’s home after developing differences with him some three months ago.

He tried to woo his annoyed wife, but she refused to go with him. This angered Jannat Shah, who went to the ancestral graveyard of his in-laws and dug out the graves of his father-in-laws’s father and mother.

The angry in-laws and villagers protested the incident and lodged a case against

suspect.

Registering the case with the police, Qazi Mullah said his son-in-law Jannat Shah used to torture his daughter so she left his home.

He said that Jannat Shah arrived at his home to take his wife. He added the accused threatened them with dire consequences if they refused to send her back. “My daughter refused to go with her husband.

Her refusal angered him and he went to the graveyard and dug out half a century old graves of my father and mother,” he said.

He said that suspect took away the remains with him. The police raided the residence of the suspect, but he could not be arrested.