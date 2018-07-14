Sat July 14, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 14, 2018

Bilawal visits Bilour House, offers condolences

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday visited the Bilour House and condoled with members of the Bilour family over the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour in a bomb explosion.

A suicide bombing at the election meeting of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Yakatoot on Tuesday killed Haroon Bilour and 21 others.

Haroon Bilour was ANP candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-78.

Bilawal expressed condolence to veteran ANP leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, former senator Ilyas Bilour and Danial Bilour, son of Haroon Bilour.

He offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace.

The PPP chairman expressed solidarity with the Bilour family and extended all-out support of his party in this difficult time. “I will answer the media questions in tomorrow’s talks,” he told reporters on the occasion.

