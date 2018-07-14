25 polling stations in PK-33 highly sensitive

MANSEHRA: The government has declared 25 polling stations highly sensitive in PK-33 and directed the tehsil municipal administration to install closed-circuit television cameras and fire extinguishing equipment there for peaceful and fair elections. Shabbir Ahmad, Oghi assistant commissioner, told reporter on Friday the district administration was striving to ensure smooth and impartial elections. The official added that out of the total 173 polling stations in the constituency, as many as 58 polling stations were declared sensitive and 25 more sensitive where all possible measures were being taken for security.