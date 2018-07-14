Man, daughter drown in river

PAKPATTAN: A man and his 15-year-old daughter drowned in River Sutlej on Friday. Muhammad Mushtaq, a resident of Chak Ghaus Nagar, along with his daughter Musib Mushtaq went to the river to take bath. During taking bath, both went deep down in water and drowned. The Rescue 1122 staff was trying to recover the bodies till the filing of this report.