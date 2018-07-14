Sat July 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Man, daughter drown in river

PAKPATTAN: A man and his 15-year-old daughter drowned in River Sutlej on Friday. Muhammad Mushtaq, a resident of Chak Ghaus Nagar, along with his daughter Musib Mushtaq went to the river to take bath. During taking bath, both went deep down in water and drowned. The Rescue 1122 staff was trying to recover the bodies till the filing of this report.

