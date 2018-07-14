Sherry expresses concern over security arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the senate Sherry Rehman on Friday expressed her concerns over security arrangements for the Upcoming general election and terrorist’s attacks on the candidates and calls for ensuring the security of all the political parties in the country. “We have serious concerns over the security arrangements and demanded for ensuring the elections be held peacefully,” she said while talking to newsmen at her chamber in the parliament House on Friday. The opposition leader said it seems the situation like 2013 elections and security arrangements were not seem proper. “Despite all the security concerns, we wanted that the elections should be held as per schedule,” she said. She said the security to political leaders and candidates were not being provided and withdrawing from those who were already provided the security. “The security was withdrawn only from the politicians while the others have provided full security,” she said. Expressing her concerns on the lack of security measures during upcoming general elections, Sherry Rehman also expressed her serious concerns over the media blackout of political parties. “Despite having political differences, the PPP never supported the media blackout of any political party,” she said.