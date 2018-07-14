Nawaz to be tried in jail in two cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who stands convicted and jailed in the Avenfield reference, and the other accused shall be tried in the remaining two reference in the Adial Jail. According to a notification issued by the law and justice ministry on Friday, the Accountability Court No 1 shall conduct trial in the jail.
