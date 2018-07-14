Taylor named England cricket selector

LONDON: Former England batsman, James Taylor has been appointed as England Selector in a full-time capacity, with immediate effect.

Taylor represented England in seven Tests and 27 One-Day Internationals. In county cricket, he played for Leicestershire from 2008 to 2011 and Nottinghamshire 2012-16, scoring 20 centuries.

Taylor had to then retire from cricket in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.Announcing Taylor’s appointment, National Selector Ed Smith said: “We are excited that James is joining us as a full-time England Selector for the men’s game.He is highly determined, with a deep knowledge of the contemporary game at domestic and international level. He was the outstanding candidate.”

James’s early retirement has brought a unique opportunity for the game; he can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection, as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England’s teams in all formats. “I know that James wants to channel the dedication that shaped his playing career into the new challenge of Talent ID and selection.” On his appointment as a full-time England Selector, James Taylor said: “I’m thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up. This is an important role and it’s a huge honour to be appointed.”