Spinners put Sri Lanka on top in 1st Test

GALLE: Spinners led by Dilruwan Perera put hosts Sri Lanka in firm command of the first Test on Friday after South Africa were bowled out for 126 — their lowest Test innings in the country.

First innings centurion Dimuth Karunaratne then made a fluent 60 as the hosts ended day two on 111 for four, leading by 272 runs at the Galle International Stadium. Angelo Mathews, on 14, and Roshen Silva, on 10, were batting at close of play after left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets for South Africa. But it was the Sri Lankan bowlers who starred on a dramatic day that witnessed South Africa slip to 51-6 before being bowled out for 126 in the second session of play.

The dismal effort set a new low for South Africa in Sri Lanka, worse than their 169 in Colombo in 2006. Perera returned impressive figures of 4-46 with his off-spin, while paceman and stand-in skipper Suranga Lakmal took three wickets. Veteran spinner Rangana Herath started Sri Lanka’s dominance by sending back nightwatchman Maharaj early, and Perera soon took crucial wickets including the dangerous Hashim Amla for 15.

Skipper Faf du Plessis made a gritty 49 and his 64-run seventh-wicket partnership with Vernon Philander, who made 18, was the best that South Africa could muster in their 54.3 overs.

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 287

South Africa 1st innings (overnight 4-1):

D. Elgar c Mathews b Perera 8

A. Markram c Mathews b Herath 0

K. Maharaj lbw b Herath 3

H. Amla c Mendis b Perera 15

T. Bavuma b Sandakan 17

F. du Plessis b Lakmal 49

Q. de Kock b Perera 3

V. Philander lbw b Perera 18

K. Rabada b Lakmal 2

D. Steyn c Mathews b Lakmal 8

T. Shamsi not out 0

Extras: (b2, nb1) 3

Total: (all out, 54.3 overs) 126

Bowling: Herath 19-5-39-2, Perera 23-8-46-4, Sandakan 8-1-18-1, Lakmal 4.3-0-21-3 (nb1)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings:

D. Gunathilaka c Rabada b Maharaj 17

D. Karunaratne c Amla b Rabada 60

D. de Silva b Maharaj 9

K. Mendis lbw b Maharaj 0

A. Mathews not out 14

R. Silva not out 10

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (4 wickets, 37 overs) 111

Bowling: Rabada 7-0-28-1, Steyn 5-1-15-0, Maharaj 16-4-37-3, Shamsi 6-0-20-0, Philander 3-0-10-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).