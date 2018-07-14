UNSC imposes arms embargo on S Sudan

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan on Friday, nearly five years after civil war erupted in the country.

A US -drafted resolution won the minimum nine votes needed, while Russia, China, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Equatorial Guinea and Kazakhstan abstained, wary of voting for the measure amid regional attempts to revitalize the South Sudan peace process. Western states and top UN officials have long called for an arms embargo on South Sudan. A US bid to impose the measure in December 2016 - under the previous US administration of President Barack Obama - failed to get enough votes in favor. “South Sudan’s people have endured unimaginable suffering and unspeakable atrocities. Their leaders have failed them,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the council before the vote. “We need the violence to stop. “South Sudan, which split from its northern neighbor Sudan in 2011, has been gripped by a civil war since 2013 sparked by a political rivalry between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar. The war has been marked by UN accusations of atrocities by all sides and fears of possible genocide. UN peacekeepers have been deployed since South Sudan’s independence in 2011. Last Friday the government and opposition signed a deal on security arrangements which follows on from a truce last month. Ethiopia’s UN Ambassador Tekeda Alemu told the council before the vote that imposing the arms embargo would undermine the peace process and that the African Union and East African regional bloc IGAD believe “now is not the appropriate time for taking such measures.”