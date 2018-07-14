Sat July 14, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 14, 2018

Student pushed to death during safety drill in India

New Delhi: Indian police have arrested a drill instructor who pushed a university student from the second floor of a building to her death during a bungled training exercise, officials said Friday. Horrified onlookers watched as the 19-year-old struck a concrete landing after being shoved off a ledge by the instructor. A crowd of students positioned below with a crash net could only watch as the young student cracked her head violently in the awkward fall before tumbling to the ground. The whole incident was captured on video and provoked outrage after the footage went viral on social media.

