Heavy rain forecast

LAHORE: Heavy but scattered rain hit the city on Friday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain lashed the city in the morning and continued for a short span of time but inundated all the major city areas. Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days while a westerly wave lies over northern parts of the country.

Met office predicted that more rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Kashmir and Gujranwala Division, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Very hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in various cities, including Sialkot (City 82mm, A/P 57mm), Islamabad (A/P 73mm, Bokra 28mm, Golra 19mm, ZP 15mm, Saidpur 09mm), Kamra 47mm, Murree 42mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 41mm, Shamsabad 17mm), Mandi Bahauddin 34mm, Lahore (A/P 29mm, PBO 09mm), Mangla 14mm, Gujrat 11mm, Jhelum 10mm, Bahawalnagar 02mm, Gujranwala 01mm, Malam Jabba 23mm, Balakot 16mm, Lower Dir 05mm, Kakul 04mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Risalpur 03mm, Parachinar 01mm, Kotli 27mm, Muzffarabad 23mm, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 14mm, Ziarat 03mm, Barkhan 02mm and Bagrote 03mm. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 31°C, minimum was 21.9°C and humidity level was 66 percent.