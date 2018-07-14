Over 50,000 candidates to appear for UET entrance test

LAHORE: More than 50,000 candidates will appear in combined entrance test for admissions to BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes of University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, its affiliated engineering colleges and other engineering institutions around Punjab tomorrow (Sunday).

A UET spokesperson said that for this purpose 13 examination centres had been set up, including UET main campus on GT Road Lahore, UET Kala Shah Kaku Campus, UET Taxila, International Islamic University, Sector H-10 Islamabad, College of Engineering & Technology Bahauddin Zakaria University (BNU) Multan, NFC Institute of Engineering & Technology Khanewal Road Multan, College of Engineering Islamia University Bahawalpur, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Technology Rahimyar Khan, NFC Institute of Engineering & Fertilizer Research Faisalabad, University of Gujrat (UoG), Gujrat, Government College of Technology Rasul, Dr AQ Khan Institute of Technology, Mianwali and Quaid-e-Azam College of Engineering & Technology 6km Pakpattan Road, Sahiwal.

He said that the candidates would be required to bring Admit Card (available on website), CNIC or B-Form issued by NADRA, original photo ID that can be CNIC or passport or Matric/first year certificate or domicile, a clean clipboard and ball pen/marker to fill the bubble sheet.

The students have also been advised not to bring calculators, books, notes, erasers, lead pencils, stapler, mobile phones and hand bags in test hall.

UoE: The 4th consultative session “Higher Education in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities” was held on Friday at University of Education’s Township campus.

According to a press release, representatives of federal Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab HEC, Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various universities and other stakeholders attended the event.

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Dr Rauf-e-Azam said the dialogue was aimed to discuss the problems being faced by higher education sector and put forward meaningful recommendations.

He said universities should be given autonomy but we need to believe on self-accountability as well to achieve excellence. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizam-ud-Din said universities should focus on research culture adding the universities should produce good teachers and excellent researchers as well.

GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Hassan Amer Shah said there should not be any political interference in the affairs of universities.

The dialogue unanimously agreed on; protection of autonomy of universities, at least four percent of GDP to education and ¼ of the same for higher education sector with constitutional protection, all provinces should have their higher education commissions and they should work according to the decision and guidelines given by the Council Common Interest (CCI) and constitution of a national task force to re-visit Higher Education Commission Act and recommend improvements in higher education sector.