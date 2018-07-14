Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LEAs apprehend most-wanted criminal in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: The law enforcement agencies personnel with the help of the Jacobabad Police on Friday nabbed the most wanted criminal carrying one million-rupee as head money in the Jacobabad city.

The police sources said that the law enforcement agencies and the Jacobabad Police conducted a joint operation on a tip-off against the wanted criminals and arrested the most wanted criminal Zulfiqar Shah Lani.

The police sources said that the LEAs recovered LMG, two SMGs, Repeater gun, a 30 bore pistol, ball bearings, detonators and other explosive material from the possession of the arrested criminal.

The police sources further said that the law enforcement agencies shifted the arrested criminal to an abandoned place for interrogation. The sources said that the arrested was wanted in different cases and the Sindh government had notified one million rupees as his head money.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar