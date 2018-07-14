LEAs apprehend most-wanted criminal in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: The law enforcement agencies personnel with the help of the Jacobabad Police on Friday nabbed the most wanted criminal carrying one million-rupee as head money in the Jacobabad city.

The police sources said that the law enforcement agencies and the Jacobabad Police conducted a joint operation on a tip-off against the wanted criminals and arrested the most wanted criminal Zulfiqar Shah Lani.

The police sources said that the LEAs recovered LMG, two SMGs, Repeater gun, a 30 bore pistol, ball bearings, detonators and other explosive material from the possession of the arrested criminal.

The police sources further said that the law enforcement agencies shifted the arrested criminal to an abandoned place for interrogation. The sources said that the arrested was wanted in different cases and the Sindh government had notified one million rupees as his head money.