Wapda chief briefs CJP on dams committee proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Implementation Committee of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams (ICDBMD) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain on Friday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and briefed about the proceedings of implementation committee and its future roadmap for moving ahead to achieve milestone in stipulated time, constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its order dated 04.07.2018 in the Constitution Petition No 57/2016.

Chairman WAPDA / ICDBMD informed that Secretariat of Implementation Committee of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) has already been established at Islamabad and its first meeting was held on 12.07.2018 at ICDBMD Secretariat.

The meeting decided to constitute five subcommittees namely Land Acquisition and Resettlement Committee; Finance Committee; Procurement Committee; Security Committee and Coordination Committee; one each for Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams. The progress report will be submitted to the Supreme Court in line with directions of the court. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar appreciated the prompt response of the Implementation Committee, headed by Wapda chairman. He directed the chairman to keep the impetus for ensuring early commencement of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.