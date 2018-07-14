No one will be allowed to plunder exchequer: Khattak

NOWSHERA: PTI senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that no one would be allowed to loot the national exchequer in the future.

He was addressing public gatherings in Nowshera Kalan, Kheshgi Balan and Pir Sabaq areas. Khattak said that struggle against the corruption in the leadership of PTI chief Imran Khan would continue.

The PTI leaders including former Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Idrees Khattak and Mian Khaliqur Rehman were present as well.

Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Awami National Party should not dream of coming to power again as, he believed, people would reject them in the next general election.

"The PTI's mission is to bring about a change in the country," he said and added that Imran Khan had the vision and commitment to put the country on the road to development and economic prosperity. Malik Rahim, Malik Shaukat and Malik Shah Jehan along with their relatives and friends announced joining the PTI on the occasion.