Pir of Ghari Sharif announces support to PTI candidates

LAKKI MARWAT: The spiritual leader Ghari Sharif has announced support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates on sole seat of National Assembly and three seats of provincial assembly in the district.

The announcement to this effect was made by Pir Khwaja Muhammad Akram Shah of Ghari Sharif during a press conference at the residence of influential Saifullahs in Ghaznikhel. A former federal minister Anwar Saifullah Khan was also present.

Khwaja Akram Shah said he and Pir of Taunsa Sharif Khawja Attaullah had decided to extend all-out support to the PTI candidates in the upcoming elections. He said that Khawja Attaullah had authorised him to also make announcement on his behalf, adding that both spiritual dynasties had strong political influence in the district with major vote bank in all constituencies and that their followers would cast their votes in favour of PTI candidates.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) finally won the support of Pir Muhammad Fawad Raza Zakori for its candidates contesting for sole seat of national and three seats of provincial assembly in the district.

Fawad Raza is the head of spiritual dynasty of Zakori Sharif having strong influence in local electoral politics. In 2013 elections, Pir Fawad Raza Zakori had helped JUI-F contenders to sweep elections by asking followers to cast votes in their favour.