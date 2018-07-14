Concern voiced over devastating floods in Japan

Last week’s record downpours caused widespread landslides and flooding in Japan, forcing more than two million residents across 29 prefectures to flee their homes and leaving tens of thousands without water and electricity in a daily temperature above 30C and high humidity in central and southwestern parts of the country.

According to a press release issued on Friday by Afzal Memorial Thalassaemia Centre, Ateeq Ur Rehman, executive director of the centre, said that they were shocked over the news of devastating floods and landslides in Japan, which had killed 200 people in the country.

In a message to Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikaru Isomura , he said that the news had left “us speechless realising the pain and miseries of our Japanese brethren”. Rehman feared disease outbreaks and widespread water shortages in flood-hit areas of Japan.

While thanking the people of Japan for always standing by thalassaemic and blood disorder children of Pakistan, Ateeq offered to come forward for any required assistance for the victims of flooding, burst riverbanks and widespread landslides in central and southwestern Japan.