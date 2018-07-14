All three Pak players crash out of Bendigo International

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: All three Pakistani players lost in the first round of $5,000 Men’s Bendigo International at the Bendigo Squash Club, Bendigo in Australia on Saturday.Tomotaka Endo from Japan beat Majeed Hussain 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 in 27 minutes, Alvin Heumann from US thrashed Mansoor Zaman Jr. 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in just 22 minutes while second seed Sean Conroy from Ireland defeated Haris Iqbal 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 in 27 minutes in the first round.
