Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

All three Pak players crash out of Bendigo International

KARACHI: All three Pakistani players lost in the first round of $5,000 Men’s Bendigo International at the Bendigo Squash Club, Bendigo in Australia on Saturday.Tomotaka Endo from Japan beat Majeed Hussain 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 in 27 minutes, Alvin Heumann from US thrashed Mansoor Zaman Jr. 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in just 22 minutes while second seed Sean Conroy from Ireland defeated Haris Iqbal 11-3, 11-5, 11-4 in 27 minutes in the first round.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar