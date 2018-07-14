Sat July 14, 2018
July 14, 2018

Roads are blocked

It is a common sight to see the authorities blocking roads for public until the convoy of higher officials is passed smoothly. This creates a lot of problems for people who want to reach their destination in time. One of the serious issues is that the ambulances carrying seriously ill people are also not allowed to be on the main roads.

The higher authorities should take a look into this matter and ensure that no roads are blocked for any kind of VIP movement.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah

Peshawar

