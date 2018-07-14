Sat July 14, 2018
Newspost

July 14, 2018

Searching for the glory

Gone are the days when our national carrier – Pakistan International Airlines – used to be one of the best airlines of the world. Between the 1960s and the 1980s, the airline performed exceptionally well and would bring in billions of rupees in profits every year.

But now, the airline is in decline. It has lost its glory. Flight delays and other issues have pulled customers away from the airline. The need of the hour is to take effective action to bring PIA’ past grandeur and glory back.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

