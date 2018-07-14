A leader’s death

The death of ANP leader Haroon Bilour in a suicide blast in Peshawar has been a shocking incident. Haroon was a young and energetic leader and was liked by everyone due to his attitude and charm. The authorities concerned must investigate the incident in an effective manner and not rest until the criminals are brought to book. Luckily there were many people who were making videos on their mobile phones at that time. The police or even ANP can setup a website where these people can upload the videos for investigation. I am positive that if the police investigate this case using modern forensic science, they would find the murderer of a promising leader.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar