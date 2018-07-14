Firms urged to chip in for building dams

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) while complementing the initiative of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a circular to encourage companies to contribute to the cause of building dams.

The SECP has motivated companies that as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), this initiative will go a long way in resolving the water crisis being faced by the country.

The circular states that the construction of these dams will not only help in meeting the water need in coming decades, but will also increase the business activity leading to boom in the corporate sector.

The Finance Division has already opened an account No 03-593-299999-001-4 under title “Diamer Basha And Mohmand Dam Fund–2018” and IBN No PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of these mentioned dams.