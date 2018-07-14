Point of View

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Of course, the path higher (for equities) has been made much easier by the absence of any trade war comments, tweets or observations -- and President (Donald) Trump being distracted by making the (British) prime minister’s life that much more difficult
Chris Beauchamp
—Chief market analyst, IG Group
