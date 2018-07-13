Fri July 13, 2018
World

AFP
July 13, 2018

Japan tackles clean-up as rains toll tops 200

TOKYO: Japanese rescue workers searched the ruins of homes Thursday looking for dozens of people still missing after deadly rains that killed more than 200 people.Operations were under way to dig out and clear up after the devastating floods and landslides that engulfed entire neighbourhoods.But with around 60 people still feared missing, local authorities said they would continue searching house by house looking for survivors, or victims. “The critical 72 hours have passed,” acknowledged Mutsunari Imawaka, an official with Okayama prefecture, one of the worst-hit regions.“But we will continue our search believing there are still survivors,” he told AFP.

