Brzeczek takes over as coach

WARSAW: Former Polish international Jerzy Brzeczek was appointed head coach of the national team, the country’s football association announced on Thursday.
The 47-year-old replaces Adam Nawalka, whose highly-fancied national squad were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia. Brzeczek was a midfielder who captained Poland, won 42 caps, scored four goals and was part of the team that were runners-up at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
