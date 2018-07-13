LRH BoG chairman elected

PESHAWAR: The newly appointed Board of Governors (BoG) of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) held first meeting at the hospital on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, Zulfiqar Ali Babakhel, the BoG pledged to utilise energies to provide the best possible services to the patients and resolve problems of the hospital employees.

Dr Abdul Hameed Afridi, Habibur Rehman Khan, Dr Shahnaz Nawaz and Mian Naveed Gul Kakakhel advocate attended the meeting.

Habibur Rehman Khan was elected chairman of the BoG in accordance with provision of Section-5, Sub- Section-6 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015.

The members of the newly constituted BoG visited different units of the hospital including General ICU and other wards. They met the patients.

Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood, Dean Dr Qazi Nayyer Zaman, Medical Director Dr Mukhtarul Haq Azeemi, Nursing Director Shaheen Ghani and Finance Director Javed Afridi briefed the board on the current status, projects in progress and future plans of the hospital.

The spokesman said observations raised by the chief minister during his surprise visit to the LRH on last Sunday were discussed in details.

A two members committee of the board, headed by Dr Abdul Hameed Afridi and Mian Naveed Gul Kakakhel as its member was named to examine each observation and submit a report along with the recommendation for improvement in the services delivery.

The first meeting of the new BoG of the LRH MTI concluded with the pledge to complete ongoing projects and ensure that more patients are facilitated.