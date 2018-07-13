Learning from Fifa

Fifa World Cup 2018 has been nothing short of amazing since the first game. Football fans across the world surfed through a wave of emotions as some of the brilliant longstanding teams took early exits and some underdogs really shined through. Wednesday’s match between Croatia and England was a treat to watch and offered a great lesson that is the key to understanding life’s challenges.

Predetermining a winning stance and basking in glory that has not yet been achieved is the first step towards failure. Victory should only be celebrated when you have earned it. In the case of England, the constant hammering of ‘It’s coming home’ reflected in an assumed victory that undermined the opponents and ultimately was dashed to the ground.

Sidra Ayub

Karachi