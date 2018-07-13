Work in progress

This refers to the letter ‘After the explosion’ (July 7) by Ashfaq Sharif. K-Electric would like to explain that unannounced loadshedding is not being conducted in the city. The prolonged outage in Soldier Bazaar – which was referred to in the letter – was because of the localised maintenance shutdown. The area was shut down due to the installation of aerial bundled cables (ABCs) in the vicinity.

These cables go a long way in curbing power theft and to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity in an area. It was after the installation of ABCs that the Qalandarabad, Mughal Hazara Goth, Shah Nawaz Bhutto Colony and Altaf town areas have been exempted from loadshedding. The notifications regarding the maintenance work were circulated to the residents of Soldier Bazaar through SMS alerts. Customers are always welcome to contact the helpline at 118, or send a message on KE’s social media accounts or send an SMS on 8119. Customers are also requested to sign up to 8119 the SMS service for regular updates.

Spokesperson

KE