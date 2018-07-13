‘Over 300 police withdrawn from Nawabshah’

NAWABSHAH : Over 300 police personnel posted for the security of political party leaders has been withdrawn on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rai Aijaz Ahmed while talking to media. He said the Police would continue to provide necessary security to political party offices and leaders and only the extra force was withdrawn. He said necessary security remains deployed at the residence of former President Asif Ali Zardari. Similarly, he said SHOs of all the police stations of district Shaheed Benazirabad were transferred to maintain impartiality of police.

The SSP said police is on a high alert in the district after terrorist attack at Peshawar and additional force is being posted at public venues and for corner meetings of the political parties.

Regarding the ECP Code of Conduct, Rai Aijaz said it would be strictly implemented and the police has removed banners, posters and party flags from government buildings and other places in observance of the election rules. He said the installation of CCTV cameras at the polling stations is in progress to keep an eye on the miscreants.