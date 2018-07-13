358 laptops distributed among Swat University students

MINGORA: About 358 laptops were distributed among students of different departments of the Sway University on Thursday.

Swat University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan distributed the laptops at a ceremony at the IT department of the university. Faculty members, focal persons and students of different teaching departments attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said that information technology was vital for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the students must use their laptops for enhancing their knowledge. "Positive use of the information technology can improve the students' learning process and will make them able to contribute to the country's development," he added.

Dr. Jamal Khan urged the students to give more focus to study and showcase the talent in their relevant fields. "Though the university has meager resources at present, we are striving to provide better learning environment to our students," he said and added that work on second academic block at Charbagh would be started soon.

The vice-chancellor said that students of the University of Swat have been benefiting of the Prime Minister's Laptops Scheme since it was launched, adding that all such schemes were aimed at promoting learning environment among the students.

In his welcome address, Director of the Directorate of Information Technology, University of Swat, Fida Hussain, said that the university had distributed 1,160 laptops among students under the Prime Minister's Laptops Scheme in four different phases. He said that more laptops would be distributed among other talented students of the university in near future. Later, the Vice-Chancellor distributed laptops among students and awarded certificates to organisers and focal persons of different teaching departments.