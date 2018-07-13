Fri July 13, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

SBP website now accepting donations

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said people can make donations for the construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams through its website.

“In pursuance of the instructions received by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan, SBP’s website (www.sbp.org.pk) has now been enabled to receive online payments through debit/credit cards from anywhere within and outside Pakistan,” the SBP said in a statement.

This facility is in addition to digital channels offered by commercial and microfinance banks. People who are willing to donate, may visit SBP’s website and make donations using their debit/credit cards enabled for online transactions.

