PTCL, PSEB ink agreement

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a strategic agreement with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) for the provision of Cloud-based services, a statement said on Thursday.

Adil Rashid, chief business services officer, PTCL, and Shaukat Ali, CTO, PSEB, signed the agreement, it added.

PTCL will offer cloud-based solutions to all the software companies and call centres registered with PSEB, including companies working in the Software Technology Parks (STP).

This initiative will help introduce Pakistan-based cloud infrastructure to the IT and ITeS companies, which can utilise this state-of-the-art infrastructure, the statement said.

Cloud-based services will give flexibility, resilience, security and scalability to these enterprises.

PTCL cloud services solutions in partnership with PSEB will provide cost effective solutions equipped with latest ICT services for software companies in Pakistan.

The establishment of cloud-based services will open new doors for entrepreneurship and growth of IT / software industry, enabling young and creative tech startups to grow their businesses and contribute to the country’s GDP.