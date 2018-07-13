Aleem Khan appears before NAB in offshore company case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan on Thursday appeared before investigation team of National Accountability Bureau, Lahore in offshore company case.

It has been learnt that Aleem Khan remained in bureau’s office for more than one hour. The NAB had initiated investigation into the assets owned by Aleem Khan’s wife and parents as well as his close relatives and friends.

The bureau has also summoned assets details of the PTI leader and his relatives dating back to 1985. Earlier this year, a NAB probe committee had asked Aleem Khan to present details of Hexam Investment Overseas Limited, which according to record, is owned solely by him. The PTI leader, however, had claimed that his company was not named in the Panama Papers and that he would present all documents required by the NAB.

The PTI leader is also facing a probe regarding the Park View Housing Society in Lahore, which he owns. Plea dismissed: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the candidature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan from NA-129, Lahore.

Iftikhar Mazhar, assistant director of Old Age Benefit Institution, filed the petition pleading that the PTI’s leader was defaulter of the institution to the tune of Rs9.7 million. He said Khan failed to pay from March 2010 to May 2018. The petitioner said the objection was raised before the returning officer and the appellate tribunals but both forums ignored the fact and accepted the nomination papers of Aleem Khan.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned decisions and reject the nomination papers of the PTI’s leader. However, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

A full bench headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh reserved verdict on multiple identical petitions on a point whether a voter could become proposer or seconder to a candidate from other constituency.

Several candidates had filed the petitions against the rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers on the basis of having proposers and seconders outside their respective constituencies. Besides challenging the decisions of the ROs, the petitioners sought direction for the Election Commission of Pakistan to allow them an opportunity to file their nomination papers a fresh.

Danish envoy: Denmark Embassy Commercial Counsellor and head of trade and Danida Business Ali Mushraq Butt called on Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar at his office on Thursday.

Novo Nordisk Pharma (Pvt) Ltd Project Manager Dr Kashif Sohail, Commercial Advisor Danish Embassy Aslam Pervaiz and Additional Secretary Technical Specialised Healthcare Dr Salman Shahid were also present in the meeting.