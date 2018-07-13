Solar eclipse today

Islamabad: The second solar eclipse of the year is set to occur in several countries of the world including Pakistan on Friday.

Astronomers said that the eclipse will begin at 1:48pm. The total solar eclipse will occur at 3:01pm and will end at 4:13pm, private news channel reported.

The eclipse will be clearly visible in several countries of the world including Pakistan, Canada, United States, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Experts have prohibited directly viewing the eclipse without safety measures.

The first solar eclipse happened in the beginning of the year on January 31. Solar eclipses occur when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, blocking light from the Sun.

Total solar eclipses happen because the Sun’s diameter is 400 times wider than the Moon’s, but it is also 400 times farther away.

From Earth’s perspective, this geometry makes the Sun and Moon appear to be the same size.

When the two line up just right, the Moon obscures the entire Sun, and the skies go dark.

These total eclipses happen every 12 to 18 months somewhere in the world, often over the open ocean since most of the Earth is covered by water. Researchers said the eclipse is important because it will enable astronomers to study the outer realm of the Sun, known as the corona.