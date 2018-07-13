SSC-I exam results today

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the annual Secondary School Certificate Part-I (ninth grade) examinations today (Friday).

The results of the SSC-II examinations were declared last Friday.

According to a relevant FBISE official, the SSC-I exam results will be formally announced at 3pm.

The results will be uploaded on the board’s official website, www.fbise.edu.pk, while the candidates will also know about them by sending SMS to unified code 5050 in the following format: FB(space)(roll number).

The SSC examinations were held between March and April this year followed by practical examinations.