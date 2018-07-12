No rigging on 25th as results achieved: Hashmi

MULTAN: PML-N senior leader Javed Hashmi paid a tribute to the ANP and Bilour family on sacrificing their lives and said a message was sent to the party to quit elections.

He pointed out that Haroon Bilour has been killed on the same day when his father Bashir Bilour was killed in a suicide bomb blast.

Addressing a press conference at his residence Wednesday, Hashmi said the agriculture department has become mighty and farmers were afraid, even ordinary people feared the department. Ordinary people involved in fertilizer business were pressurised, he added.

He ruled out rigging in July 25 elections because the desired results had already been achieved. He ruled out possibility of Imran Khan becoming prime minister and predicted that he was foreseeing Imran, the PML-N and the PPP on the same container after six months of forming the next government.