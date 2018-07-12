Tout arrested

LAHORE: A case has been registered against the accused at Lower Mall police station. During the ongoing operation against touts, police have arrested three touts so far. CTO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has said licensing branch would be purged of corruption. A traffic warden was also dismissed from service over the issue.

LADY WARDENS: Anti-harassment committee of city traffic police has started resolving the issues of lady traffic wardens on priority basis.

Meanwhile, the training wing of city traffic police arranged refresher course for the officials of Railway Police. Some 39 Railway Police personnel attended the training course. CTO said the training will help improving working of trainees.

illegal stands: City traffic police continued grand operation against illegal bus stands, wagon stands and encroachers.

MEETINGS: SPs of Model Town Operations Wing and Iqbal Town Investigation Wing held meetings with SHOs and investigation officers respectively to review performance of the force in their respective fields.

SP Investigation Iqbal Town Bilal Zafar reviewed performance of investigation officers regarding the arrest of gangs, POs and CAs.