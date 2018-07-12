Thu July 12, 2018
National

OC
our correspondent 
July 12, 2018

Facebook offers ECP making a trend for polls

ISLAMABAD: The Facebook administration has contacted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and offered making a trend for the July 25 general election in Pakistan.

 According to media reports, the Facebook administration has also offered to help do away with fake pages of political parties. The ECP will reply to the offer after formal approval of Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza.

