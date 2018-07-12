Askari, political parties discuss security arrangements for candidates

LAHORE: Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari held a meeting with the representatives of political parties and discussed with them the matters relating to implementation of code of conduct and the security arrangements for the candidates and leading political leaders.

Addressing the meeting at Chief Minister’s Office, Dr Hasan Askari said that security of political leaders, candidates as well as the people was the first priority of the government. He said the cooperation of political parties and their candidates was essential to deal with the threat of terrorism. The political parties will gain equal opportunities due to peaceful atmosphere during the elections.

The matters relating to the elections are being settled in consultation with the political parties, he added. The candidates should ensure implementation of the code of conduct of the election commission for their security. “We want to transform this occasion as an election of equal opportunities for all the parties,” he said.

He said the political parties, candidates and the caretaker government were committed to achieving the collective objective of peaceful atmosphere. It’s a sensitive occasion and a time to remain sane instead of becoming emotional. He said that candidates could contact him, the ministers or the local administration in case of any issue or the complaint. The caretaker government is making utmost efforts to address every complaint and it is fully alert to perform its duties, he said

Home Minister Shaukat Javed said the anti-Pakistan elements were bent upon ruining the peaceful atmosphere. Last few days are crucial, and implementation of code of conduct is essential to ensure security, he said.

The representatives of the political parties said that cooperation would be extended to the government to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.The representatives of the political parties taking part in the elections, provincial ministers, including Syed Zia Haider Rizvi, Ahmed Waqas Riaz, Zafar Mehmood, the chief secretary and IG Police, secretary information were also present.