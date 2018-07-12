Teachers rally against university administration

SUKKUR: The Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers’ Association (SALUTA) on Wednesday took out a rally against the illegal appointment of Registrar and victimization of teachers, particularly Ishrat Ali Mirani, Assistant Professor and Member Syndicate, who was critical of alleged corruption and nepotism in the affairs of the university.

The protesting teachers were carrying placards and banners and raised slogans against corruption in the affairs of the university and victimization of teachers. While addressing the rally, the President SALUTA, Prof. Dr. Ameer Ali Chandio, said the teaching community is facing victimisation due to their protests against corruption. He condemned the victimization of the teachers and asked the university administration to address corruption rather than to target the faculty members highlighting the issue. The SALUTA general Secretary, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah alleged the Vice Chancellor has illegally appointed the Registrar. He also criticized the victimisation of teachers forcing them to hold protests.