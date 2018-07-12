No rigging on 25th as results achieved, claims Hashmi

MULTAN: PML-N senior leader Javed Hashmi paid a tribute to the ANP and Bilour family on sacrificing their lives and said a message was sent to the party to quit elections.

He pointed out that Haroon Bilour has been killed on the same day when his father Bashir Bilour was killed in a suicide bomb blast.

Addressing a press conference at his residence Wednesday, Hashmi said the agriculture department has become mighty and farmers were afraid, even ordinary people feared the department. Ordinary people involved in fertilizer business were pressurised, he added.

He ruled out rigging in July 25 elections because the desired results had already been achieved. He ruled out possibility of Imran Khan becoming prime minister and predicted that he was foreseeing Imran, the PML-N and the PPP on the same container after six months of forming the next government.

He said the 1970 elections were not fair. He said PTI leader Asad Umer’s father was Maj Gen Omer when Awami League bagged all votes in East Pakistan. PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto formed government of his choice. Gen Zia desired to hold elections after 10 years of his military rule by his own choice, he added.

To a query, he said when and where Nawaz had committed corruption as NAB decisions have no value.