England, Uruguay fined for breaching marketing rules

MOSCOW: England were fined 70,000 Swiss Francs ($70,585.9) and Uruguay were given a 50,000 Swiss Francs sanction for breaking media and marketing rules during the World Cup, FIFA said on Wednesday.

“Several members of the English national team continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items before and during the World Cup quarter-final match between Sweden and England,” world football’s governing body said.

FIFA added that the Football Association had previously been asked to desist.No specific details were given but Croatia and Sweden were previously fined because players wore unauthorised ankle socklets over their team kit.

Uruguay were fined for a similar offence plus for arriving late for one of their matches, which FIFA did not detail.“In particular, only one member of the Uruguayan national team continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items during the quarter-final match between Uruguay and France,” it added.