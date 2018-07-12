Disbanding cricket team: Younis quits UBL position in protest

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has resigned from United Bank Limited (UBL) in protest against the bank’s decision to disband its cricket team which used to play in the top-tier cricket, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

UBL team sources said Younis tried his best to convince the bank’s top officials to reconsider their decision but to no avail. This correspondent tried to contact Younis but he did not receive the calls.

Prominent cricketers in UBL team were Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Nawaz and Sohail Khan. Former international cricketer Nadeem Khan has been sports chief of the bank.