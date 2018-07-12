Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disbanding cricket team: Younis quits UBL position in protest

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has resigned from United Bank Limited (UBL) in protest against the bank’s decision to disband its cricket team which used to play in the top-tier cricket, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

x
Advertisement

UBL team sources said Younis tried his best to convince the bank’s top officials to reconsider their decision but to no avail. This correspondent tried to contact Younis but he did not receive the calls.

Prominent cricketers in UBL team were Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Hammad Azam, Mohammad Nawaz and Sohail Khan. Former international cricketer Nadeem Khan has been sports chief of the bank.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar